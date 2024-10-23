Malayalam actor Bala ties the knot again amid legal troubles

Malayalam actor Bala, who was recently released on bail in a case related to the Juvenile Justice Act, tied the knot again at a local temple on Wednesday.

Following his separation from his first wife, Amrutha Suresh, Bala had been seen with a medical doctor prior to this new marriage. He introduced her as Kokila, a member of his close circle, and noted that his 74-year-old mother was unable to attend the ceremony. "We need your (media) blessings; please pray for us," Bala requested during the event.

On October 14, Bala had been arrested at his home and subsequently sought bail from the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which was granted with strict conditions prohibiting him from discussing the case publicly or speaking to the media.

The 41-year-old actor and his ex-wife, a well-known singer in television shows, had been married since 2010 but separated in 2019 after a tumultuous relationship marked by public disputes. The situation escalated recently when their daughter shared a video on social media alleging that Bala had been tormenting her. Bala denied these claims, describing the experience as deeply painful and stating that he would not argue with his daughter, as a "father who argues with his daughter is not a man."

Bala comes from a prominent film family, with his father, Jeyakumar, directing over 350 films and documentaries. He made his acting debut in Telugu cinema in 2002 and has achieved significant success across South Indian film industries, including Malayalam. Bala also directed the 2012 action film The Hitlist, in which he starred. Notably, he underwent a liver transplant surgery last year.