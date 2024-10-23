Vikrant Massey in advanced talks for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar biopic

Actor Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the streaming movie Sector 36, is reportedly in advanced stages of talks to star in an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The film will highlight Ravi Shankar’s successful intervention in Colombia’s devastating 52-year civil war, showcasing how he resolved the conflict without using violence.

A source shared, “Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors of today’s times and the makers felt that he’ll be ideal to play the main lead. Vikrant, too, was very excited when he was offered the part and was very thankful that he was considered for it. The talks between the actor and the makers are in advanced stages.”

The source further mentioned that the film will be made in English and Spanish and is meant for a global audience, saying, “It'll be dubbed in various international and Indian languages. It focuses on how one of the biggest internal conflicts of the world was resolved by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with the aid of ancient Indian wisdom. The supporting cast and crew will mainly comprise acclaimed and Academy award-winning people from Los Angeles, USA and Colombia. Moreover, renowned filmmakers will also be presenting this big-budget, ambitious film in different countries”.

The film will be produced by Siddharth Anand of War and Fighter fame and Mahaveer Jain. The story is being penned by advertising director and writer Montoo Bassi and he'll be aided by international script writers and script doctors. The source added, “He researched for almost four years. Interestingly, Vikrant Massey also met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sometime back”.

Photos from their meeting have surfaced on social media. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who leads the Art of Living NGO, hosted the World Cultural Festival in Washington D.C., earlier this year.