Zeenat Aman reminisces a quirky ‘fancy dress’ moment with Raj Kapoor

Zeenat Aman recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartwarming and quirky moment with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on her social media. The veteran actress posted a rare black-and-white photograph where she stands alongside Raj Kapoor, both dressed in unconventional costumes.

Zeenat, in a simple salwar suit, posed next to Raj, who donned an eccentric outfit. Alongside the photo, Zeenat recounted the story of how she auditioned for the iconic role of Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram by showing up at Raj’s home dressed as a village belle, hoping to prove her commitment to the role.

Raj, taken aback yet amused by her dedication, had his wife Krishna Kapoor present Zeenat with gold guineas as a signing amount. Zeenat nostalgically recalled holding onto the guineas for decades, though they were later stolen.