Zeenat Aman reminisces a quirky ‘fancy dress’ moment with Raj Kapoor

Zeenat reflected on a memorable moment with Raj Kapoor, celebrating the filmmaker’s influential role in her journey.
Zeenat Aman recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartwarming and quirky moment with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on her social media. The veteran actress posted a rare black-and-white photograph where she stands alongside Raj Kapoor, both dressed in unconventional costumes.

Zeenat, in a simple salwar suit, posed next to Raj, who donned an eccentric outfit. Alongside the photo, Zeenat recounted the story of how she auditioned for the iconic role of Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram by showing up at Raj’s home dressed as a village belle, hoping to prove her commitment to the role.

Raj, taken aback yet amused by her dedication, had his wife Krishna Kapoor present Zeenat with gold guineas as a signing amount. Zeenat nostalgically recalled holding onto the guineas for decades, though they were later stolen.

For her, the memory of that moment far outweighed the loss of the gold. Zeenat’s post was a continuation of a previous story where she shared a picture of Raj Kapoor applying makeup to her for a scene. This charming recollection was shared as a tribute to Raj Kapoor ahead of his upcoming 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Zeenat’s throwback offers a rare glimpse into the bond she shared with Raj Kapoor, highlighting the filmmaker's influential role in her career and their shared dedication to the craft of cinema.

Zeenat Aman shares an anecdote on landing her iconic role in Raj Kapoor's 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', ahead of his centennial
