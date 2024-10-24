Meet DJ Kiara, the musical force at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

What happens when the world’s biggest women’s cricket event meets the powerful beats of one of the most exciting DJs? You get DJ Kiara—aka Khushboo Wadhwani—who took the stage at the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai.

“I’ve always believed that music has no gender, no limits, no barriers. It’s a universal language that empowers, unites and ignites passion,” says DJ Kiara.

At just 26, DJ Kiara is already a force to be reckoned with. Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, this self-taught wonder girl has climbed her way up the music industry since starting her career in 2018. With over 500 shows under her belt—including the title of official DJ for IPL Team Gujarat Titans at the world’s biggest stadium—Kiara is proving that when women take the stage, they make sure the world listens.