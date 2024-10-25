Arav Nafeez: From Bigg Boss winner to becoming a fitness icon in Tamil cinema

Author Jack Canfield said, “Your habits will determine your future.” And it looks like the habit of persistence has led Arav Nafeez to becoming one of the fittest actors in the Tamil film industry today. The model-turned-actor, who has become a household name ever since he emerged as the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season one, has been turning many heads, courtesy of his incredible physical transformation in the recent years. The Vidaa Muyarchi actor tells us that his affair with fitness began way back in his childhood.

Started young

“I took the plunge into martial arts when I was barely seven or eight years old and eventually went on to represent Tamil Nadu. I was also part of the basketball team and was an avid athlete. Later, when I wanted to improve my physique, I joined the gym and tested waters in strength training. After I turned 30, I decided to not get stuck in the comfort zone of hitting the gym and doing strength training. I tweaked my routine and included functional training in my pattern. Now, I can work out anywhere anytime, even if I am shooting in the middle of a forest.”

Clean habits and discipline are the keys

When asked how he followed a stringent routine over the years, Arav tells us, “It's not like I don't miss a single day. I travel a lot due to my job, courtesy my job, and it's apparent that you will end up missing a day or two. But for me, workout is akin to my daily meal and prayer. Even if I miss a single day, I feel like I made a mistake. So, I have a clean lifestyle, and I don't drink or smoke. I am quite disciplined with my workouts.

Since the actor places stress on clean food habits, we ask if there is any food that he steers clear of, and pat comes the reply. “I avoid food from outside, and as much as I can, I stick to veettu saapadu. I also steer clear of fried and junk food. Of course, I occasionally indulge in a biriyani or ice cream. Moreover, I get into hardcore training and dieting, only when I am required to look a certain way for a particular role. Otherwise, I maintain a basic healthy diet.

Right trainer, imperative

Arav, who joined the fitness bangwagon years ago, emphasises that it is crucial to approach the right trainer. “It's important to train under a certified person. When I took the plunge into fitness, I was asked to bulk up my physique. Eventually, there was a time when I was so bulky that I had to cut down on everything. Later, I understood what my body requires and realised that you can have a lean and mean physique. So, now I am very particular about my weight. 80 percent of your body is a result of what you eat and how much you sleep. The remaining 20% depends on your fitness routine.”

Arav maintains that he is regular with his medical checkups. “I do my blood tests and body checkups regularly and always consult my doctors before I take up anything drastic.”

Daily routine

Arav says though he was a morning person, his routine changed after his kids came along. “But I ensure I get 8 hours of sleep. I wake up at around 8 am, have my coffee and a small meal, and I hit the gym, where I work out for two hours. I then come back home for lunch. In the evenings, I go for an hour-long walk that covers around 6,000 to 8,000 steps every day. But when I am shooting, I either work out early in the morning or once I am back in my room at night.

Fitness inspiration

The Vidaa Muyarchi actor says that as a child, he admired Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Growing up, the Terminator star was my fitness idol. Later, I understood that to be part of the Tamil film industry, I need not have a physique that huge and that people will not accept me. Since then, I have always had a lean physique.

Advice for aspiring fitness enthusiasts

“Fitness is not just about bodybuilding or sporting six packs. It is about strengthening and conditioning your body and mind. You can achieve that by taking part in sports, hitting the gym, or any other physical activity. Fitness is a lifestyle. I advise everyone to stay fit. Meanwhile, one shouldn't get carried away with all kinds of shortcuts to achieve that body. Take the safe route and eat food made at home.