‘Jigra’ star Vedang Raina on fitness discipline, looking suave and crafting his path in Bollywood

Stepping into Bollywood's luminous tapestry, Vedang Raina emerges not merely as a new face but as a vibrant force of youthful artistry. His debut in the adaptation of The Archies unveiled a charisma that instantly resonated with audiences, signal- ing the arrival of a promising tal- ent. Now, in Jigra, he shares the screen with Alia Bhatt, navigating a role that delves deeper into emo- tional terrains and showcases his evolving craft. Vedang's world is a harmonious blend of disciplined fitness routines, meticulous skin-care rituals and an unwavering dedication to his art. Each day, he balances the rigours of a burgeoning career with moments of introspection - be it through immer- sive film viewings or video game sessions that keep him grounded. In conversation, his authenticity shines through, revealing a young actor not just enamoured by fame, but passionately commit- ted to leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood's ever-unfolding story.