‘Jigra’ star Vedang Raina on fitness discipline, looking suave and crafting his path in Bollywood
Stepping into Bollywood's luminous tapestry, Vedang Raina emerges not merely as a new face but as a vibrant force of youthful artistry. His debut in the adaptation of The Archies unveiled a charisma that instantly resonated with audiences, signal- ing the arrival of a promising tal- ent. Now, in Jigra, he shares the screen with Alia Bhatt, navigating a role that delves deeper into emo- tional terrains and showcases his evolving craft. Vedang's world is a harmonious blend of disciplined fitness routines, meticulous skin-care rituals and an unwavering dedication to his art. Each day, he balances the rigours of a burgeoning career with moments of introspection - be it through immer- sive film viewings or video game sessions that keep him grounded. In conversation, his authenticity shines through, revealing a young actor not just enamoured by fame, but passionately commit- ted to leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood's ever-unfolding story.
Vedang, you have a very active lifestyle. Can you walk us through a typical day in your life?
It's actually not very interesting. It starts with me going to the gym, then I'll probably go to a couple of meetings. I try to watch a movie each day, though it doesn't always happen. If I have some free time at the end of the day and it's not too late, I'll play a few games of Call of Duty with my best friends on the PlayStation, till I fall asleep
What are your top three tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid a busy schedule?
I try to get 7-8 hours of sleep because I feel better and more refreshed the next day. I make it a point to drink at least four liters of water a day. I also ensure I get some sort of activity, be it cardio, gym, weightlifting or even a sport. I aim to go to the gym five days a week. Those would be my tips.
Are there any fitness trends or activities that you have recently tried and enjoyed?
I haven't really tried any new fitness trends recently, but I have incorporated cardio into my routine, which I didn't do before. I try to get some incline walking in after my weightlifting sessions. It's a bit boring, but it's effective.
Can you tell us what your skincare routine is like?
I start my day with a face wash, then apply Vitamin C Garnier serum. I follow that with Super UV sunscreen. I try to reapply sunscreen later in the day, though I sometimes forget. At night, I use a night serum before bed and a hair serum to help grow my hair faster.
Are there any particular skincare products or brands that you swear by?
When I recently visited the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore, I was introduced to their Vitamin C Serum and Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen. After using them for about a month, I'm seeing great results.
What does a typical meal look like for you?
It varies depending on my current diet. I recently stopped dieting, but when I was on a strict regimen, I closely monitored my calorie intake. During that time, I consumed about 1,800 calories a day, with meals that were quite plain and low in carbs. Typically, I aimed for around 200 grams of chicken per meal for protein, had a protein shake twice a day and included eggs boiled or sunny side up. I also ate a lot of oats and always had a banana. I prefer roti over rice, so that's usually my choice. That's generally how a healthy eating day would look for me.
Do you have any favourite recipes or dishes you love cooking at home?
At home, I enjoy making a dish we call 'homestyle chicken,' which is a comfort food for me. On cheat days, my go-to indulgence is warm, fudgy chocolate desserts or bready treats with ice cream like brownies, sponge cake or milk bread with ice cream. If I'm craving something savoury, I'll have a burger. While I don't cook burgers myself, my favorite home-cooked meals include baingan bharta, dal and a masala Indian-style chicken, although the chicken preparation varies.
Can you tell us about your journey into the entertainment industry? How did it all start?
My journey began in college when I was around 17 or 18. I was initially more inclined towards music, though I was studying business. I joined an agency for modelling gigs on the side, which eventually led to acting auditions. I wasn't initially into acting, but through the process, I fell in love with it. After a lot of auditions and rejections, I landed my role in The Archies and I consider myself very lucky for that opportunity. That's where it all began.
What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when you first started out in Bollywood?
The auditioning process was challenging for me. It felt like there were many factors involved that didn't always test an actor's ability. There's also a lot of luck involved in how you interpret a scene. Also, adjusting to the public eye brought its own pressures.
Your debut performance was highly appreciated. How did you prepare for your role?
The preparation involved a lot of teamwork, including workshops and meetings. We spent months preparing, including developing my dancing skills and understanding the character's body language. It was a do-or-die situation for me and I put in 100 percent effort.
How do you maneuver through criticism?
Initially, I took criticism too hard, but I've learned to dif- ferentiate between constructive criticism and baseless comments. I now see some criticism as a way to improve, while I ignore the rest if it seems unfounded.
What do you love the most about being an actor?
Being on set is my favourite part of acting. It's a therapeutic escape where I can immerse myself in a different world and disconnect from everyday life. It's where I truly feel alive and engaged with my work.
What advice would you give to aspiring actors looking to break into the industry?
Don't give up. Keep auditioning and improving with each attempt. Even if you don't have formal training, you can learn and grow through practice. Passion and perseverance are key.
What are your long-term goals in the entertainment industry?
My long-term goal is to keep playing varied characters and challenge myself with each role. I want to entertain audiences and continuously improve as an actor.
Is there a particular genre or type of role that you haven't explored yet but would love to in the future?
I'd love to play a musician at some point. Since I enjoy music and play instruments, portraying a musician would be a great opportunity to explore that passion on screen.
How do you handle fame and the constant public attention?
I don't feel particularly famous, so it's not overwhelming. I think you get used to new situations over time. I've adapted to the changes that come with being in the public eye.
Finally, can you share a fun fact about yourself that you think the fans might not know?
I'm a huge football fan, particularly of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Messi inspired me to start watching football in 2011 and I've been a devoted fan ever since.
Story by Surbhi Shah