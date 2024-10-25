Nimrat Kaur celebrates father's legacy with statue unveiling in Sri Ganganagar

The Airlift actress reminisced about the cherished moments with her father, saying, “He raised me without any discrimination, truly believing I could achieve anything. The values of perseverance and diligence I possess today are all thanks to him.”

She emphasised that her father taught her to be fearless and to trust in her abilities. “He was the hero of my life. Every father is a hero to his daughter, but losing him at such a young age—when I was just 11—leaves me with only memories. I strive to keep his legacy alive, both within our family and in society, so his sacrifices for the nation are never forgotten,” she added.

The statue honoring Major Bhupendra Singh, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, was unveiled at a public ceremony attended by community members and dignitaries. Nimrat invited everyone to pay tribute to the heroic soldier.

Major Singh was tragically abducted by enemy forces on January 17, 1994, and martyred six days later. In recognition of his bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994, which also happens to be Nimrat's birthday.

On the professional front, Nimrat, who began her career as a model, is known for her roles in films like The Lunchbox, Airlift and Dasvi. She was last seen in the mystery thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, alongside Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree and Subodh Bhave.