‘There’s nothing like the rush from a workout’: Manisha Koirala shares her fitness journey

Manisha Koirala has elevated her fitness journey, prioritising ‘health first’ as she embraces the benefits of regular workouts. She shared her enthusiasm for the adrenaline and satisfaction that come from exercising, emphasising that every drop of sweat brings her closer to becoming stronger.

On Thursday morning, Manisha posted a picture on Instagram with her friends after a workout session, proudly showing off her toned biceps. Her caption read, “There’s nothing like the rush from a workout! Adrenaline flows, happy hormones flood in, and the pride from breaking a sweat is priceless. Every drop is a step closer to a stronger me. Here's to embracing the grind and celebrating each victory! #bff #gymmotivation #healthfirst.”