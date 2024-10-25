‘There’s nothing like the rush from a workout’: Manisha Koirala shares her fitness journey

Manisha Koirala has elevated her fitness journey, prioritising ‘health first’ as she embraces the benefits of regular workouts. She shared her enthusiasm for the adrenaline and satisfaction that come from exercising, emphasising that every drop of sweat brings her closer to becoming stronger.
On Thursday morning, Manisha posted a picture on Instagram with her friends after a workout session, proudly showing off her toned biceps. Her caption read, “There’s nothing like the rush from a workout! Adrenaline flows, happy hormones flood in, and the pride from breaking a sweat is priceless. Every drop is a step closer to a stronger me. Here's to embracing the grind and celebrating each victory! #bff #gymmotivation #healthfirst.”
Earlier, she shared photos of herself with a yoga mat, walking on the beach, captioning, “Keep moving—whether it’s yoga, gym, aerobics, or dance. I love practising yoga on the beach in Mumbai, especially in the quiet early mornings when the sea breeze revives the soul...”
Actors today are increasingly embracing fitness as a key aspect of their lives, often sharing their routines with fans. Recently, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a video of himself doing deadlifts, sparking conversations about his impressive strength training regimen. Saiyami Kher, known for her dedication to sports, made headlines by becoming the first Indian female actor to complete the Ironman Triathlon, showcasing her endurance and determination.
Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas, as part of his preparation for Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), shared insights into his intense training in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu. Janhvi Kapoor is another celebrity fitness enthusiast, often spotted at the gym working on full-body exercises. One of her Instagram video demonstrated a range of rigorous workouts, including battling ropes, dumbbell lunges, and mountain climbers, all aimed at building strength and endurance.
Ananya Panday, admired for her toned physique, maintains her fit image through a dedicated fitness routine that includes weight training, cardio, yoga, and her favourite, Pilates. She also enjoys swimming and dancing, which contribute to her active lifestyle. With their fitness dedication, these actors serve as an inspiration, motivating fans to prioritise health and wellness in their own lives.
Professionally, Manisha was last seen as Mallikajaan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show, which marked Bhansali’s OTT debut, has been renewed for a second season and will be released on Netflix soon.
