Actor Vihaan Samat opens up on his role in 'CTRL', dynamics with Ananya Panday and what makes the film special

The preparation was intense but similar to how I approach any role. You study the character, understand their needs and figure out why you were cast. CTRL has some light moments — especially between Nella and Joe — that Vikram wanted us to improvise. That was fun and liberating. However, the serious stuff, like Joe’s six-page monologue, was tough. The monologue wasn’t originally in the script, but Vikram added it because the film needed it. I had one cut point and memorised the entire thing. Then, a month later, I got a call saying we had to reshoot it because Vikram wanted to change the flow and tone. I locked myself in a room for two days to learn the new version, only to find out he was still tweaking the lines on set! (Laughs) It was challenging but the best experience of my life.