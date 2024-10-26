Actor Vihaan Samat opens up on his role in 'CTRL', dynamics with Ananya Panday and what makes the film special
Actor Vihaan Samat, known for his effortless charm, both on and off screen, has captivated audiences with his recent release CTRL. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL was one of the most anticipated films this year, with Vihaan playing a pivotal role alongside Ananya Panday. As Joe Mascarenhas, an influencer caught in a web of AI and technology, Vihaan delivers a performance that promises to leave a lasting impact. In conversation with Indulge, he opened up about his journey, his experiences working with the cast and exciting future ahead.
How was the experience working with Ananya?
Working with Ananya has been amazing. We have a similar approach to acting, which makes it easy to connect. We went to the same school, so we already knew each other, which helped create a natural chemistry on set. CTRL is a full-fledged film, much more intense and tightly packed than anything I’ve done before. In contrast, took longer to shoot and we worked with a larger ensemble cast. Ananya is laid-back and fun, but the moment the camera rolls, she’s laser-focused. Overall, it was a great experience working with her.
CTRL has generated a lot of excitement. Could you share any insights about your role?
I play Joe Mascarenhas, an influencer who runs a YouTube channel with his girlfriend Nella Awasthi (played by Ananya). As the story unfolds, their partnership falls apart, but the film goes much deeper than that. It’s about AI, technology and where we stand in today’s world. CTRL is one of the most intense films of the year. It’ll make you question everything. I watched it three times and I loved it every single time. I admire Vikram and incredibly proud to be part of this film.
CTRL differs a lot from your previous work, how did you prepare for the transition?
The preparation was intense but similar to how I approach any role. You study the character, understand their needs and figure out why you were cast. CTRL has some light moments — especially between Nella and Joe — that Vikram wanted us to improvise. That was fun and liberating. However, the serious stuff, like Joe’s six-page monologue, was tough. The monologue wasn’t originally in the script, but Vikram added it because the film needed it. I had one cut point and memorised the entire thing. Then, a month later, I got a call saying we had to reshoot it because Vikram wanted to change the flow and tone. I locked myself in a room for two days to learn the new version, only to find out he was still tweaking the lines on set! (Laughs) It was challenging but the best experience of my life.
Are there any dream roles or genres you’d love to explore in the future?
I’d love to dive into biopics, slice-of-life dramas
and traditional romcoms. But I’m especially drawn to sci-fi and psychological thrillers. Those are the genres I’m most excited to explore.
Are there any other directors you hope to collaborate with in the future?
The list is long. Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar — I've worked with Zoya as a producer, but I’d love to work with her as a director. I also have to mention Aditya Nimbalkar. I recently watched Sector 36 and I’d love to collaborate with him someday.