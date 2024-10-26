Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, passes away aged 84

Phil Lesh, the legendary bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, passed away aged 84 on Friday. A classically trained violinist and jazz trumpeter, Lesh found his true calling when he redefined the role of the bass guitar in rock music. His death was announced through his official Instagram account, which shared that he passed peacefully, surrounded by family and love.

No specific cause of death was provided, but Lesh had previously battled several health issues, including prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and a liver transplant following hepatitis C complications. Despite these challenges, he continued to play music throughout his life.

Lesh was instrumental in shaping the Grateful Dead’s iconic sound, which emerged from the San Francisco acid rock scene in the 1960s. His unique approach to the bass, often playing it as a lead instrument, provided a counterpoint to Jerry Garcia's soaring guitar solos. His style blended classical music influences with the spontaneity of jazz, helping the band create their signature marathon jams.