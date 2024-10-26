Vidya Balan stumbles on stage while performing on ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ with Madhuri Dixit, recovers like a pro

Madhuri Dixit, known for her impeccable dancing skills, was quick to assist Vidya, ensuring a smooth continuation of the performance. Fans were impressed by Madhuri's supportive gesture and Vidya's resilience in handling the unexpected situation.

Vidya later expressed her admiration for Madhuri, stating that she had always dreamed of dancing with her. “Today one of my dreams came true,” she said. “When I saw Ek Do Teen, I wished to dance like her, and today, I performed with her, of course I fell, but the way she handled me, she is Madhuri Dixit.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror-comedy film that continues the legacy of the popular franchise. The film features a talented cast including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra.

However, the film faces stiff competition from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which is also set to release on November 1. As both films are expected to draw a large audience, the box office clash promises to be intense.