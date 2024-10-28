Finn Wolfhard reveals eerie encounter on the set of 'It'

Finn Wolfhard, renowned for his roles in hit horror series like Stranger Things and the iconic It film adaptations, recently shared a chilling anecdote from his time on the set of the latter project. He opened up about the the incident in an interview with a popular media outlet. While confronting the terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown on-screen as Richie, the young actor and his castmates faced a more earthly fright – a mysterious figure that the cast never reencountered.
"There was a time when I was a kid shooting It in this abandoned mansion in Toronto, and me and a bunch of the other cast were exploring the floors," he begins, reports the media source. "We went up to the top floor and there was one room where we saw a guy in black just kind of doing electrician work, and we were just like, 'Okay, that's just a crew member,' " Finn adds, as per the source.
However, subsequent inquiries revealed that no such crew member was ppart of the production. The worker seemed to have disappeared without a trace, leaving behind an unsettling mystery. As per the media outlet he remarks, "It could have been someone just messing around, but, yeah, it was pretty scary."
This eerie incident adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already terrifying world of It. While the film itself is replete with jump scares and spine-tingling moments, the real-life mystery introduces a touch of the supernatural.
Finn next has the series finale of Stranger Things in the pipeline.