Karan Johar shares cryptic post after selling 50 percent stakes of his production house

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions took over a 50 percent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. The association met with a strong reaction from netizens. The strategic move aims to craft compelling content for a global audience. The filmmaker will serve as the Executive Chairman, driving the company's creative vision forward.

Dharma Productions has been struggling of late as majority of its films have underperformed at the box-office. The rising overheads seems to have pushed KJo to sell the 50 percent of stakes of the company, which his father Yash Johar founded.

Prior to this, Karan engaged in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khossla, a day after the release of Jigra when Divya shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of Jigra on Instagram.

She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for Jigra. She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind Jigra which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.