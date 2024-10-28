Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Vada paav date' with Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, stepped out on a vada paav date.

On Sunday, Kartik shared a video his Instagram, in which they can be seen relishing Mumbai's iconic street food, vada paav. Kartik wrote in the caption, "Vada paav date with my Manju." Kartik was referring to the character of Manjulika played by Madhuri.

In the video, while Kartik was seen donning a monochromatic outfit, the actress chose a red coloured suit.