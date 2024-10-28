Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Vada paav date' with Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, stepped out on a vada paav date.
On Sunday, Kartik shared a video his Instagram, in which they can be seen relishing Mumbai's iconic street food, vada paav. Kartik wrote in the caption, "Vada paav date with my Manju." Kartik was referring to the character of Manjulika played by Madhuri.
In the video, while Kartik was seen donning a monochromatic outfit, the actress chose a red coloured suit.
Vada paav is a signature street food from Mumbai. The snack was invented in Mumbai during the mill worker era as a means of serving their hunger pangs. The snack provided a great mix of carbohydrates and protein for the labour-intensive task in the mills.
Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan. The film marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.
The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024. The film is clashing with the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again at the box office so fireworks are expected at the ticket windows.