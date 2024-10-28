Richie Mehta becomes Goodwill Ambassador for 'All Living Things Environmental Film Festival' 2024

Renowned director and Emmy winner Richie Mehta, has been named a goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024. Known for using powerful narratives to highlight social issues, Mehta brings his environmental passion to this year’s festival, which runs from November 22 to December 8. ALT EFF is dedicated to raising awareness about sustainability and pressing environmental concerns through the impactful medium of film.
Richie is celebrated for his series Poacher, which shines a light on the illegal ivory trade and elephant poaching in India. His commitment to showcasing environmental issues aligns strongly with ALT EFF's goal to inspire positive change through cinema. Last year, actress Alia Bhatt took on the role of ambassador, helping the festival broaden its reach. This year, Richie joins ALT EFF to promote environmental consciousness and sustainability through his unique storytelling perspective.
In a statement about his new role, Mehta emphasised the transformative power of film in addressing global issues, “Cinema has the power to educate, inspire and provoke thought. Festivals like ALT EFF are crucial in ensuring that we as a society confront the environmental challenges we face today. My work on Poacher highlighted the tragic impact of illegal wildlife trade, and through ALT EFF, I hope to further drive conversations around conservation and sustainability.”
ALT EFF has grown into a significant platform for filmmakers, activists and audiences who are passionate about protecting the planet. The 2024 edition promises thought-provoking films and discussions, uniting people to advocate for a greener, sustainable future.