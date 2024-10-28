Richie Mehta becomes Goodwill Ambassador for 'All Living Things Environmental Film Festival' 2024

Renowned director and Emmy winner Richie Mehta, has been named a goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024. Known for using powerful narratives to highlight social issues, Mehta brings his environmental passion to this year’s festival, which runs from November 22 to December 8. ALT EFF is dedicated to raising awareness about sustainability and pressing environmental concerns through the impactful medium of film.

Richie is celebrated for his series Poacher, which shines a light on the illegal ivory trade and elephant poaching in India. His commitment to showcasing environmental issues aligns strongly with ALT EFF's goal to inspire positive change through cinema. Last year, actress Alia Bhatt took on the role of ambassador, helping the festival broaden its reach. This year, Richie joins ALT EFF to promote environmental consciousness and sustainability through his unique storytelling perspective.