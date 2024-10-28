'Tere Bin' singer Zaeden ties the knot with DJ Nina Shah; here are glimpses from their big day

In an intimate ceremony over the weekend in Goa, musician Zaeden, who is known for hits like Tere Bina, Kya Karoon, KTMBK, tied the knot with DJ Nina Shah. Sharing their joy on Instagram, the couple posted a carousel of heart-warming photos that radiated love and happiness, giving fans a glimpse into their big day.
The newlyweds were captured in moments of pure bliss, with their smiles and loving gaze speaking volumes. Nina stole the spotlight in a pearl-clad blouse with a white and beige-hued fishtail lehenga from the collection of designer Tarun Tahiliani, finishing her look with a sheer, sequined veil. Zaeden complemented her beautifully, dressed in a matching sherwani with a kamarbandh, exuding a blend of sophistication and classic style.
For their pre-wedding ceremony, the couple embraced pastel hues, sporting outfits by designer Faraz Manan. The coordinated, soft-toned attire perfectly complemented their warm and intimate celebration.
Their caption said, "From one day to day one. Married the love of my life," captured the beginning of their new journey together, touching the hearts of fans and followers, who poured in with love and congratulatory messages. Friends, family, and fellow artistes alike expressed joy for the couple’s union, marking a beautiful milestone.
Zaeden, aka Sahil Sharma, recently teamed up with global music icons KSHMR and King on the track Aawara. His wife, Nina Shah, is one half of the DJ duo Nina & Malika, who have opened for renowned artistes like David Guetta, Afrojack, and Ben Böhmer, among others. The couple first collaborated in 2016 on Zaeden's single Never Let You Go, which quickly climbed the charts and became a success.
(Written by Twinkle Hemani)