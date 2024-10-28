Typecasting doesn’t affect me: Sai Dhanshika

Actor Sai Dhanshika has been mentored by a long list of acclaimed directors since her debut in Peranmai (2009). From SP Jananathan, Bala, and Vasanthabalan to Pa Ranjith, each one of them has left a profound impact on her career.

Joining the list is director Naga, renowned for his work on Marmadesam, the critically acclaimed and popular TV series of the late ‘90s. Opening up on working with such experienced filmmakers, Dhanshika says, “I still feel like a student. Each of these directors have been like an institution to me, each one a legend in their own right.

Their storytelling styles and the way they convey ideas are unique. I think I’ve had the chance to work with directors who bring serious conviction and depth to their work,” she explains, adding, “I also believe that what you carry within yourself reflects in your work. In that way, I feel fortunate to work with directors whose styles resonate with my own nature. I’m a deep thinker, and I believe that shows on screen as well.”

In this brief conversation, Dhanshika elaborates on her career and the learnings that she has had over the years, her belief in spirituality, how she deals with failures, and more.

Excerpts:

How did you decide to star in a web series?

I am a huge fan of Marmadesam. So, when I got a call from Naga sir, I immediately said yes. He gives multiple layers to his characters. He has also mastered creating attention with his work. Although I got many offers, I didn’t work on any web series till now. I have been working in the industry since I was 17 years old. I had prepared myself for the big screen since then. But we had a shift in between since the pandemic with the entry of OTT platforms. It took me some time to understand that this, too, is a medium where you can make an impact.