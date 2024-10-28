Utkarsh Sharma unveils new look ahead of ‘Vanvaas’ teaser release

Director Anil Sharma is building excitement for his latest film, Vanvaas, a family drama set to release just in time for Christmas on December 20, 2024. The film promises an emotional journey focused on family bonds and meaningful relationships, a genre Anil Sharma has previously mastered in hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne, and Gadar 2.

With only one day to go for the teaser, lead actor Utkarsh Sharma has given fans a sneak peek of his character, sharing a new poster across social media. Known for his recent performance alongside Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, Utkarsh now brings his talent to Vanvaas, and fans are eager to see what he has in store. His latest Instagram post read, “#Vanvaas teaser drops tomorrow at 11AM! Aa rahi hai, apnon ki keemat ka ehsaas karane wali ek apni si kahani!” ("A heartfelt story that reminds us of the value of loved ones is coming!"), which struck a chord with followers awaiting the teaser launch.