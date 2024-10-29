Hema Malini raises awareness about ‘Swachata Abhiyan’ in Vrindavan

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the actress retained her Mathura Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin. While Hema Malini won 6,71,293 votes, her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh received 3,77,822 votes.

The actress also served as chairperson of the National Film Development Corporation. In 2006, she received the Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa) Vitasta award from Bhajan Sopori in Delhi for her contribution and service to Indian culture and dance. In 2013, she received the NTR National Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for her contribution to Indian cinema. She has been involved with charitable and social ventures.