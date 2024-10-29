Seven Chitrangada Singh-inspired outfit ideas to dazzle like a patakha this festive season

Looking to shine like a patakha this Diwali? Get inspired by Chitrangda Singh’s impeccable festive style. From vibrant sarees to regal lehengas, these seven outfit ideas bring the perfect mix of tradition and glamour. Whether you’re celebrating with family or heading to a festive soirée, these looks will help you make a stunning statement this season.
A bold pink saree with intricate floral embroidery is the ultimate traditional choice for Diwali. Chitrangda rocks this vibrant look, bringing out the festive spirit with grace and colour. When paired with classic jewellery, such as bangles and dangling earrings, the saree exudes elegance and charm. Adding a fresh gajra completes the look, adding a hint of tradition that is perfect for the auspicious occasion.
Style tip: Choose a contrasting blouse for an extra pop of colour and a modern twist.
For an elegant evening Diwali look, consider a rich royal blue or emerald green lehenga with mirror embellishments, just like Chitrangda's stunning outfit. The deep colours add an air of sophistication, while the mirror work gives the outfit a festive shine. Add a sheer dupatta for a dreamy, flowing effect and match it with bold jewellery to complete the ensemble. This look is perfect for evening gatherings, from family poojas to Diwali dinners.
Style tip: Tie your hair in a low bun to let the dupatta and jewellery stand out.
If understated elegance is your style, go for a minimalistic Anarkali in a beautiful shade of green. Chitrangda’s simple yet chic emerald Anarkali is both stylish and comfortable, making it an ideal choice for daytime festivities. Add delicate jewellery like small jhumkas and light bracelets for a touch of sparkle without overpowering the look. This outfit is ideal for small family gatherings, giving you freedom of movement without sacrificing style.
Style tip: Add a pair of comfortable juttis or sandals to keep it easy and chic.
A Banarasi saree is always a showstopper, especially on Diwali. Take inspiration from Chitrangda’s ethnic style with a richly woven saree in shades like maroon, gold, or pink. The beautiful weaves and intricate designs of a Banarasi saree bring an unmatched elegance to the festive look. Pair it with statement jhumkas and a stack of bangles to complete the regal vibe. This outfit is timeless and ideal for hosting Diwali pujas at home.
Style Tip: Opt for a bold red lip to add a glamorous pop to the traditional look.
For those who prefer a subtler look, a white net saree like Chitrangda’s is the perfect choice. Delicately embroidered and gracefully draped, this saree brings a sophisticated charm to Diwali celebrations. Keep the jewellery minimal with stud earrings and a sleek bracelet to maintain the understated elegance. This look is ideal for smaller gatherings or when you want to make a classy statement without too much flash.
Style tip: Wear a pair of silver heels to complement the delicate embroidery of the saree.
Red is always in style for Indian festivals, and a minimal floral lehenga with a frill dupatta, like Chitrangda’s, brings effortless elegance to your Diwali look. The floral design adds a soft touch, while the frill dupatta gives it a modern twist. Pair with simple jewellery like hoop earrings and keep your makeup light and fresh. This outfit is versatile enough for both day and night events, allowing you to stay comfortable while looking festive.
Style tip: Style your hair in loose waves for a relaxed, yet polished, look.
What’s Diwali without a little sparkle? Go for a radiant gold saree or lehenga to bring out the festive spirit. Chitrangda’s love for gold adds a magical glow, making it the ideal colour for this celebration of lights. Opt for bold jewellery pieces like a chunky necklace or large earrings, and keep your makeup warm and glowing. This look is perfect for larger gatherings where you want to make a statement.
Style tip: A dewy makeup look with golden highlighter on the cheekbones can amplify the radiance.