Alia Bhatt shares how she taps into creativity to tell stories ft. Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt for daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt is tapping into her creative side, not just on screen, but also as a storyteller for her daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actress recently revealed in an interview that she conjures up imaginative tales for her little one, featuring characters like her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

“I’m currently making stories up for Raha,” Alia shared. “She’ll be like ‘Mama, Mama tell me Papa’s story,’ then I’ll make up a story about Ranbir, then tell me Tanna’s story... I'm literally making stories up that I'm really like becoming very creative.”

Alia admitted to incorporating ‘random, magical things’ into her narratives, captivating Raha’s imagination, even if briefly. “I’m saying random very like magical things and stuff like that, and then she immediately moves on in two lines to another story yeah, so it feels quite special to even like be a storyteller for your child,” she added.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. The couple often includes Raha in their public appearances. In June, Alia launched her debut children's book, The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home, further demonstrating her commitment to creating engaging content for young minds.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra, which received mixed reviews. Her upcoming projects include Alpha, a spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.