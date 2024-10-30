I would have rejected 'Amaran' if it was just about a mission: Sivakarthikeyan

People in the army often talk about how a career in the armed forces is more than just a job; it is a lifestyle. In order to capture that lifestyle in a realistic manner, the makers of Amaran have gone to extraordinary lengths. Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who portrays Major Mukund Varadarajan in the film, speaks about how it was surreal to be on the sets. “We shot in the place Mukund sir was stationed.

Every day, we had to travel by road to the location, through Pulwama. Inside the dormitories, there were several AK 47 guns propped up against the wall. We once shot a scene where I was lying on the bed and I rolled over to see grenades. It was a completely new experience for all of us but for the officers, it was their everyday life,” he says.

While a significant portion of the scenes were shot in sensitive areas, the actor reveals that the Amaran crew was given a three-layer protection. He added, “We shot in Kashmir for three months and our director Rajkumar Periasamy was uncompromising with his vision for a realistic film.”

On the topic of realism, the actor also had to imbibe the characteristics of Major Mukund. Sivakarthikeyan says, “I met Mukund sir’s senior in Mumbai to learn about him. He was not your stereotypical military officer who was strict and stoic. He seemed to have been a person who liked to have fun.” The actor also found him relatable.

“This is not a story about one particular mission. Amaran captures the life journey of Mukund sir. He lived in Tambaram and came from a middle-class family. His mother had inhibitions about him joining the army.

Everything about him is relatable,” he says. The actor then goes on to confess that he would have never taken up the role if the film was about one mission. “Amaran is the emotional journey of a soldier and that is what made me choose the project,” he says.