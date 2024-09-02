Anxiety helps me perform better, says Divya Prabha

A

My father worked as a legal consultant throughout his life and is no longer with us. My mother worked as a nurse before her marriage. I have two elder sisters. My parents never restricted us from pursuing our interests. After graduating, I felt the need to live independently, so I started working at an education consultancy as a counsellor while simultaneously pursuing an MBA in Human Resource Management. During this time, I used to go for a morning walk every day. One day, I saw a film shoot and stopped to observe. A guy approached me and asked if I could sit for the next scene. I agreed, thinking I could watch the shoot more closely. He then asked me to play a small role, which involved just 2-3 frames with no dialogue. This was the beginning of my journey in cinema. The film was Lokpal, directed by Joshiy.

Following Lokpal, I received a few more film offers. After Take Off, I began to explore the craft of acting more deeply, which evolved into a passion as I discovered the complexities of storytelling through acting. I felt a strong desire to pursue this for life, so I took an acting workshop with the Adishakti Theatre Group in Auroville, Pondicherry. I continued to do character roles until 2022. Ariyippu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is the first film where I played the main protagonist and it had a profound impact on me.

I consider this ten-year acting period an academic era. Each project has deepened my understanding of characters and their motivations, and I’ve honed my skills through continuous learning and experience. Acting wasn’t my initial passion; my journey began with a curiosity and a willingness to explore. Despite the uncertainties and the long wait without many offers, I persisted and didn’t give up. It wasn’t easy, but I remained hopeful and committed.

