George Clooney lauds Joe Biden for dropping out of US presidential race

Hollywood star George Clooney has heaped praise on US President Joe Biden over the latter’s decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race.

The actor attended the press event in Venice for his film Wolfs, and shared his opinion on Biden passing the baton to the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, reports a magazine.

He said, “I’ve actually never had to answer that question so I suppose I will do it here. The person who should be applauded is the President, who has done the most selfless thing a President has done since George Washington.”

“What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who, it’s very hard to let go of power—we know that, we’ve seen it all over the world—and for someone to say I think there’s a better path forward, all the credit goes to him. And that’s really the truth… I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now,” he added.