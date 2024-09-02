Sidharth Malhotra embraces the trend of men wearing make-up

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has expressed his enthusiasm for the growing trend of men wearing make-up, calling it a “refreshing change” that signifies a broader societal acceptance of self-expression.
“I think the shift towards men wearing make-up is a refreshing change that reflects a greater acceptance of self-expression. It’s encouraging to see that beauty is increasingly being recognized as not being gender-specific,” Sidharth told a news portal.
He attributes the normalisation of this trend largely to social media. “Social media platforms have significantly contributed to normalising this trend. Many men are now incorporating make-up into their grooming routines,” he said.
Sidharth believes that this trend goes beyond aesthetics. “It’s not just about looking good; for many, it’s a form of self-care and creativity. It’s exciting to witness this evolution, as it allows men to explore their identities and express themselves outside traditional gender norms. It’s all about feeling comfortable in your own skin and using make-up as a means of self-expression. As an actor, I also wear make-up for various roles,” he added.
The actor also shared his admiration for his wife, Kiara Advani’s fashion sense, describing it as “undeniably bold and adventurous.” “Kiara’s fashion sense is fearless and adventurous. She embraces the latest trends and isn’t afraid to experiment with colours and embellishments. Her style is glamorous yet maintains a strong sense of individuality,” he said.
Sidharth began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan in 2010 and gained fame with his debut in Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. Over the past decade, he has starred in numerous films including Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, A Gentleman, Aiyaary, and Jabariya Jodi, among others.