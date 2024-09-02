Sidharth Malhotra embraces the trend of men wearing make-up

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has expressed his enthusiasm for the growing trend of men wearing make-up, calling it a “refreshing change” that signifies a broader societal acceptance of self-expression.

“I think the shift towards men wearing make-up is a refreshing change that reflects a greater acceptance of self-expression. It’s encouraging to see that beauty is increasingly being recognized as not being gender-specific,” Sidharth told a news portal.

He attributes the normalisation of this trend largely to social media. “Social media platforms have significantly contributed to normalising this trend. Many men are now incorporating make-up into their grooming routines,” he said.