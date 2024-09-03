Hina Khan’s life update: 'Through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go'

Actress Hina Khan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, on Monday shared a 'life update' with her fans, saying she is through her fifth chemo infusion.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actress shared a Reel video, in which we can see her wearing a black tee-shirt and a wig.

In the video, Hina said, "Let me give you a quick life update ki meri zindagi me kya chal raha hai.I know sometimes I just vanish from everywhere and aap sab pareshan ho jaate hain. But I am okay, I am doing okay. I am through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go."

With pain in her eyes, Hina further says, "Some days are hard, very very very hard. Some days are good. Like today is a good day. I feel nice, I feel better. And it's okay sometimes I vanish. I need that time to heal and to feel better. Baaki sab thik hai, aap sab log dua karte rahe. These days will pass, it has to pass. And I am going to be absolutely okay.I have full faith in the almighty. And I am fighting. Please keep in your prayers," she concluded.