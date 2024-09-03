Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with a special message

Salma Hayek recently marked her 58th birthday and delighted her followers with bikini photos that seemed to defy the passage of time. The House of Gucci star shared a celebratory collection of images on Instagram, making it clear that none of the photos were throwbacks. She captioned the post, “Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! PS: None of these are throwbacks.”

In the photos, Salma is seen wearing various bikinis aboard a yacht. According to a popular magazine, the first image features her in a colourful one-piece swimsuit with the sunset and sea in the background, complemented by a straw hat, black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. Other photos show her relaxing on the yacht in different bikinis and floral cover-ups. One playful shot captures her from behind as she drives the boat, embracing her inner captain.

The birthday post includes 18 images, all showcasing the actress looking relaxed and joyful. Prior to her birthday, Salma also shared footage from her boat day, captioning a dance video with, “This was my summer song for 2024,” and in Spanish, “Esta fue mi canción del verano de 2024.” The song in question, Beso (Fruta Fresca) by Carlos Vives and Wakyin, received affectionate responses from both artists. Vives, 63, reposted the video on Instagram with a heartfelt message, “I love you, and what happiness it gave me to find this video,” while Wakyin called her “LA REINA” or “the queen” in his Instagram Stories.