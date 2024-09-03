Venice 2019 flashback: When ‘Joker’ took the festival, sceptics, by surprise

Even its inclusion in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival was enough to get people gossiping. (Its sequel, “ Joker: Folie à Deux,” will also be debuting in competition at Venice on Sept. 4.)

At the time, some assumed Phillips had called in a favour. How else could a comic book movie play alongside auteurs and Oscar-contenders? This, Phillips assured The Associated Press, was not true. But the fact that it wasn't being treated like a standard comic book movie release and instead getting the rollout of an Oscar contender was enough to send movie fans into a tizzy.

The world was further shocked when it won the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, which in previous years had gone to films like “The Shape of Water” and “Roma.” One article called it “insane.”

Accepting Venice's top prize from jury president Lucrecia Martel, Phillips thanked Warner Bros. and DC for “stepping out of their comfort zone and taking such a bold swing on me and this movie” and Phoenix for trusting him with his “insane talents.”

And it sent a clear message to the skeptical film world: “Joker” was not to be underestimated or dismissed. Neither was Phillips, a filmmaker whose biggest successes had at that point come from frat-bro comedies like “The Hangover” and “Old School”.

Phillips took cues from movies like Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy” to add a disturbing realism to the story. He does not fall into a vat of acid and come out laughing, he said. Instead, it's a chilling portrait of a loner pushed over the edge.

Phoenix too underwent a drastic physical transformation, losing 52 pounds on an extremely calorie-restricted diet with the supervision of a doctor. He told the AP he expected “feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, a certain kind of vulnerability and a weakness.” Instead, he found the emaciation led to a physical “fluidity” that he didn’t quite anticipate.