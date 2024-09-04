Allu Arjun, Chiranjivi, Sonu Sood come forward to help the flood-hit in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The torrential rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have led to the death of 35 people, damaged roads, submerged rail tracks, and flooded crops. Now, the receding of floodwaters has prompted the state government to intensify relief operations in the affected regions. In light of these national disasters, many renowned figures have lent their support to those who are in need of it.

Actor Sonu Sood has lent his support to help those in the flood-hit regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He expressed his concern for the victims and emphasised the importance of collective action in times of crisis. The actor's relief initiative includes essential supplies such as food, clean water, medical kits and temporary shelter for the affected individuals. In a video message, he is heard saying, “Due to the floods, many have lost their homes and livelihood. They have nothing to eat or even have a home. So, we all have to come together to save them and normalise their lives. We are trying to send as much help as we can."

Actor Allu Arjun has made donations to the CM Relief Funds. On Wednesday, he shared a message with his followers, writing, “I’m saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both the states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone’s safety”.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi on Wednesday announced Rs 50 lakh each for each fund. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, has also announced the donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Relief Fund. Taking to social media platform X, he posted that he was pained over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

Apart from these, actors Balakrishna, NTR Jr and Vishwak Sen have extended their help to the relief fund as well.