Celina Jaitly reflects on grief following son Shamsher’s passing

Celina Jaitly recently opened up about her journey through grief following the death of her son Shamsher, who would have celebrated his seventh birthday on September 10.

On Instagram, the actress shared a poignant video montage commemorating her son. The video includes footage from her pregnancy with her second set of twins, images of newborn Shamsher, and moments at his grave.

In her heartfelt post, Celina wrote, “With baby Arthur’s birthday approaching on September 10, I’m overwhelmed by a flood of emotions as I reflect on everything we’ve endured and what might have been. We lost Shamsher, Arthur’s twin, to a hypoplastic heart, a loss that remains profoundly difficult to grasp even after six years.”

She continued, “Arthur often asks about Shamsher and cries for him, claiming he has memories of his twin, though I’m not sure how. The older twins, Winston and Viraaj, try to comfort Arthur, perhaps understanding his pain better than anyone else because they too are twins.”