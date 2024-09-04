Celina Jaitly reflects on grief following son Shamsher’s passing

Celina Jaitly recently opened up about her journey through grief following the death of her son Shamsher, who would have celebrated his seventh birthday on September 10.
On Instagram, the actress shared a poignant video montage commemorating her son. The video includes footage from her pregnancy with her second set of twins, images of newborn Shamsher, and moments at his grave.
In her heartfelt post, Celina wrote, “With baby Arthur’s birthday approaching on September 10, I’m overwhelmed by a flood of emotions as I reflect on everything we’ve endured and what might have been. We lost Shamsher, Arthur’s twin, to a hypoplastic heart, a loss that remains profoundly difficult to grasp even after six years.”
She continued, “Arthur often asks about Shamsher and cries for him, claiming he has memories of his twin, though I’m not sure how. The older twins, Winston and Viraaj, try to comfort Arthur, perhaps understanding his pain better than anyone else because they too are twins.”
Celina expressed that the experience of grief as a parent is unique and deeply personal. “As a mother and as parents, our pain is distinct. To all the mothers and fathers out there, you would understand this better. I think of Shamsher with a heavy heart, knowing he would have been seven years old alongside Arthur.”
Celina Jaitly, who married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2011, is also a mother to twin boys Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and a second set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, born in 2017.
The actress, known for her roles in films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You, continues to share her personal journey with her followers.