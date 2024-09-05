'Joker: Folie a Deux' gets 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Fest

The upcoming Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer Joker: Folie a Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, got an 11-minute standing ovation at the ongoing edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Before the premiere, Joaquin showed up early and generously walked the carpet as he took selfies with fans, reports a leading magazine. Phillips borrowed a paper fan from a guest to fan himself and keep cool in the hot temperatures. Lady Gaga arrived to chants of her name as the paparazzi created one of the biggest frenzies of this year’s festival, with photographers tripping over each other on the carpet to get a shot of the star.

One fan with pink hair held up a sign that read, “Gaga I just wanna hold you for a while". The actress needed help maneuvering in her dress as a handler took her hand to fans and signed a long line of autographs.