Mallobika Banerjee turns heads in red bodycon inspired by Janhvi Kapoor

Mallobika Banerjee has set the internet ablaze with her latest social media post, where she channels her inner fashionista in a stunning red bodycon leather dress. Drawing inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s iconic red outfit, Mallobika has added her own sizzling twist.

In a series of striking photos, the Mister Bhaduri actress flaunts a red turtleneck leather dress with full sleeves, perfectly hugging her curvaceous figure. While the dress bears a resemblance to Janhvi Kapoor’s celebrated look, Mallobika’s rendition is infused with her signature sultriness and sophistication. Unlike Janhvi's festive backdrop, Mallobika opted for a modern touch, incorporating props to complement her bold style.

Her hair and makeup further enhance the ensemble. Mallobika’s sleek, side-parted hair, styled in a wet look, pairs with her dramatic makeup. Her dark brows, smudged eyes, winged eyeliner, and nude lips create a flawless, radiant appearance. Black nails and stiletto heels add a final touch of elegance and edge to the outfit.

Mallobika shared her excitement about the look, saying, “I was truly mesmerised by Janhvi Kapoor's outfit and knew I wanted to recreate it with my own spin. My stylist and I worked closely to capture the essence of her look while adding my personal touch. I was thrilled with how the pictures turned out and hope my audience loves this reinterpretation. Janhvi is a fashion queen, and her look is one of my favourites.” Fans have been calling her “spicier than red hot chili” and “param Sundari naari .”