Kajol honours her two greatest teachers

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, actress Kajol shared that the two most influential teachers in her life are her mother, Tanuja, and herself as the kid.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol posted a nostalgic throwback photo from her childhood, where she’s seen as a baby sitting on her mother's shoulders, beaming at the camera in the black-and-white shot.

In her caption, she wrote, "To the two biggest teachers of my life… my mom, who imparted all the lessons, and the child in me, who learned them in her own way – through stumbling, falling, misunderstanding, and experiencing. I see you both so much clearer now. #HappyTeachersDay #FirstTeacher #MotherKnowsBest."

Looking ahead, Kajol will be seen in Maharagni - Queen of Queens and Do Patti. In Maharagni - Queen of Queens, she reunites with choreographer-director Prabhudeva after 27 years since their collaboration on Minsara Kanavu in 1997. Her upcoming pan-India film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With nearly 32 years in the film industry, Kajol is gearing up for the release of Do Patti, a mystery thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, set in the northern hills of India, featuring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles.

Most recently, Kajol appeared in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast included Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Vijay Varma, among others. Kajol featured in the Tilchatta segment, directed by Amit Sharma, which explores themes of debauchery.