KJo remembers father Yash Johar on 95th birth anniversary: Miss you every day papa

On late filmmaker Yash Johar’s 95th birth anniversary on Friday, his son and director Kara Johar remembered his “papa” and shared a string of throwback pictures.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images some from his childhood days featuring his father and him. For the caption, he wrote, “Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa’s birthday… 1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him 2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud 3. Like I said...in abundance!!! 4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart!”