Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt embrace Rhea Chakraborty’s new fashion label

Rhea Chakraborty is making waves not only with her podcast Chapter 2 but also with her new unisex fashion line under the same name. Launched just before Independence Day on August 15, the clothing brand is quickly becoming a favourite among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts.
The likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Shibani Akhtar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aamir Khan have been spotted proudly wearing pieces from the Chapter 2 collection. Whether in their everyday lives or on social media, these stars are showcasing their support for Rhea's new venture.
Aamir Khan, in particular, caught attention by wearing a Chapter 2 t-shirt during his appearance on the second episode of Rhea’s podcast, where the two shared an insightful conversation. Fatima Sana Shaikh also showed off her stylish Chapter 2 bodysuit and pants in a recent Instagram post, calling it her ‘go-to T-shirt’. Rhea herself shared these moments on her social media, praising Fatima's effortless style. Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen sporting a pair of pants from the brand, adding to the growing list of celebrity endorsements.
As both her fashion line and podcast gain momentum, Rhea Chakraborty is embracing a new chapter of success, capturing attention with her creative endeavors and drawing in a supportive celebrity following.