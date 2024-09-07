Madhavan says he feels sorry for today’s generation; here's why

Actor Madhavan recently expressed his concern for today's generation, reflecting on the differences between the upbringing of children born in the '70s and '80s compared to the present.

On a podcast, Madhavan shared his thoughts on the topic. When asked about growing up in India during the '70s versus now, the 54-year-old actor remarked, “I often feel sorry for today’s kids in a somewhat judgmental way. We had an incredible time climbing trees, catching tadpoles and dealing with the ups and downs of our own disputes.”

He continued, “Back then, we learned what it meant to swallow our ego, apologise and handle our own fights without parental intervention. That experience was invaluable.”

Madhavan also highlighted the success of his generation by noting, “Look at the CEOs and influential figures of today—many of them were born in the '70s and '80s in India. There’s something special about that generation. We did something right.”

Recently, Madhavan appeared in Dhokha: Round D Corner and Shaitaan, and his upcoming projects, including Amriki Pandit, Adhirshtasaali, De De Pyaar De 2, Shankara and Dhurandhar. He recently made his directorial debut in 2022 with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama about Nambi Narayanan, which he also wrote and produced.