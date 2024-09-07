Mammootty turns 73: Five must-watch recent films of the Malayalam superstar

As Mammootty celebrates his 73rd birthday today, fans have gathered at his Kochi residence to offer their best wishes. However, the Malayalam film icon is in Chennai, marking the occasion at his son Dulquer Salmaan's home. Despite the distance, Mammootty made sure to connect with his fans via a video call.
To celebrate his special day, the actor also unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film with director Gautham Menon, titled Dominic and The Ladies' Purse. The poster has already created a buzz online. Meanwhile, here are five recent films of Mammootty that showcase his incredible range and talent:
Mammootty delivers a formidable performance as Kodumon Potti in this period folk horror film. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and set in the 17th century, the film follows two locals escaping Portuguese clutches, with one ending up in a mana inhabited by Kodumon Potti. The black-and-white tone enhances the eerie atmosphere, and Mammootty's portrayal underscores his status as one of the finest actors of our time.
Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal: The Core features Mammootty in a groundbreaking role as a gay man for the first time in his career. Playing a retired bank manager caught in a divorce case amid allegations of homosexuality, Mammootty's nuanced performance as a man trapped in a heterosexual marriage has earned widespread acclaim.
In Lijo Jose Pellissery's bilingual drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty takes on a dual role as James/Sundaram, a character with a split personality like persona. The film follows James as he travels from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and begins to integrate himself into the life of a local family, even speaking Tamil. This film is celebrated as a classic in Mammootty’s filmography.
Mammootty's role as ASI George Martin in Kannur Squad, directed by Roby Verghese Raj, showcases him in a high-octane action crime thriller. The story revolves around his mission to capture a political goon hiding in the Kannur-Virajpet region, leading his team on a gripping chase across different states. Mammootty’s dynamic action sequences highlight his versatility in the genre.
Ratheena PT's Puzhu is a compelling drama addressing casteism and toxic masculinity, with Mammootty in a complex role as a single parent grappling with narcissism and obsessive-compulsive disorder. His intense portrayal of this multifaceted character has been met with critical and audience acclaim, further solidifying his reputation as a stellar performer.