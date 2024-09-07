Mammootty turns 73: Five must-watch recent films of the Malayalam superstar

As Mammootty celebrates his 73rd birthday today, fans have gathered at his Kochi residence to offer their best wishes. However, the Malayalam film icon is in Chennai, marking the occasion at his son Dulquer Salmaan's home. Despite the distance, Mammootty made sure to connect with his fans via a video call.

To celebrate his special day, the actor also unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film with director Gautham Menon, titled Dominic and The Ladies' Purse. The poster has already created a buzz online. Meanwhile, here are five recent films of Mammootty that showcase his incredible range and talent: