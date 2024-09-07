Navya Singh makes history as one of the first trans women to compete in Miss Universe India 2024

Navya Singh, a rising star in the entertainment and fashion world, is set to make history as one of the first trans women to compete in the prestigious Miss Universe India pageant. After being named one of the top 11 finalists in the Maharashtra leg of the competition, Navya is ready to take the national stage on September 22. Alongside two other trans women, she will compete against cisgender contestants, marking a powerful moment in the pageant’s history.
Navya, born in Katihar, Bihar, has faced her share of challenges, from experiencing gender dysphoria as a teenager to undergoing sex reassignment surgery to embrace her true self. She rose to prominence after her debut at Lakme Fashion Week in 2016 and has since walked for top designers, becoming a voice for progress and inclusivity.
Reflecting on her journey, Navya shared her inspiration from Sushmita Sen’s Miss Universe victory in 1994, saying, “If Sushmita could conquer her fears, so can I. Letting fear win means giving up on myself, and I refuse to let that happen.”
Navya’s participation in Miss Universe India is not just a personal milestone but a significant step toward greater representation of marginalized communities. She hopes her journey inspires others to embrace their identities and pursue their dreams, proving that true beauty lies in authenticity and courage.