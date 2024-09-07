Sharvari shines in a 35-year-old Kanjivaram sari passed down from her grandmother

Actress Sharvari embraced the festive spirit by donning a 35-year-old Kanjivaram sari passed down through generations in her family. The sari, originally belonging to her grandmother, was passed to her mother before reaching Sharvari.

To mark the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, Sharvari showcased her Marathi roots by wearing the vibrant purple sari. She shared pictures on Instagram, where she posed alongside her mother, played with her dog, and held a small idol of Lord Ganesha.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya... The most magical time of the year & my moooost favorite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35-year-old Kanjivaram passed down from my Aaji to my Aai, and now to me! Grateful & thankful for this year… Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Earlier, Sharvari shared a glimpse of the ‘Gauri’ pooja leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi through a monochrome photo.