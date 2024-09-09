'Ghoomer' special screening held at Indian Film Festival of Alberta with Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi

Saiyami Kher and veteran actress Shabana Azmi attended a special screening of Ghoomer at the Indian Film Festival of Alberta, Canada. The film, directed by R. Balki, has resonated with viewers since its release over a year ago, thanks to its heartfelt storyline and strong performances. The screening highlights the film's enduring appeal and the connection it continues to forge with audiences worldwide.

Speaking about the ongoing appreciation for Ghoomer, Saiyami shared, "It’s overwhelming to see the love for the film even a year later. The emotional connection people have with my character is truly heartwarming. Attending this screening with Shabana ji makes it all the more special.”