Jayam Ravi announces separation from wife Aarti, releases official statement

Actor Jayam Ravi has announced separation from his wife Aarti. The Ponniyin Selvan actor shared an official statement on his social media handle today, in both Tamil and English, in which he said, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe in the best interests of the people involved."

The actor also requested for privacy at this crucial phase of his life. His statement read, " I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that for our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumours of allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."