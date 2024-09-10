Drew Barrymore opens up about personal impact of 'Blink Twice'

Drew Barrymore, known for her roles in films like Scream, Donnie Darko, and Batman Forever, has candidly discussed her past struggles with alcohol and how the movie Blink Twice resonated with her personal journey.

In a recent conversation with actress Zoe Kravitz on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore revealed that watching Blink Twice brought her face-to-face with her own experiences with substance abuse. "The film touched on themes related to substances, which deeply affected me. It made me reflect on my own journey and the trauma I had experienced," Barrymore shared.

She elaborated on her past as a "blackout drinker," explaining how the film provided her with an opportunity to forgive herself for the mistakes she made while intoxicated. "Seeing the film was an extraordinary journey of self-forgiveness. I recognized the dangerous situations I had put myself in and felt a deep sense of regret. I haven’t had a drink in five years, and this film made me think about not just the consequences but also the impact of our own actions."

Blink Twice is a psychological thriller and marks Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut. The film features a star-studded cast, including Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat. It centers on a group of people invited to a billionaire tech mogul’s private island, where unsettling events unfold among the female guests.

Kravitz, who used substances in the film to explore the characters' vulnerabilities, noted, "When you let yourself go, it's easy for things to spiral out of control. There's significant shame when we face the aftermath of such situations. We make mistakes, hurt ourselves, and get hurt by others."