Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Ganesh Chaturthi after marriage, shares posts

One of the most vibrant times of the year has arrived. With Ganesh festivities in full swing, it's heartwarming to see people, including celebrities, dressed in stunning ethnic wear, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Actress Rakul Preet Singh had some exciting updates to share, as this year holds special significance for her. She celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, after their recent marriage.

In an Instagram post, Rakul shared heartfelt glimpses of the visarjan ceremony at her home. The Instagram reel beautifully captured moments of the couple and their family gathered around the idol of Lord Ganesha, performing the traditional puja and aarti with devotion. The ceremony concluded with an eco-friendly visarjan, emphasising the family’s commitment to both honouring the deity and preserving the environment.

In her caption, Rakul expressed, “With every eco-friendly Visarjan, we as a family honour Bappa and our planet, leaving only love and blessings behind, not harm. The celebration ends, but the impact stays.” Her words reflect a deep awareness of sustainability, highlighting how their festive joy and spiritual reverence align with a responsibility toward nature. The post resonated with fans, not only as a celebration of faith but also as a reminder to preserve the planet while continuing cherished traditions.