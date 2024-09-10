Varun Dhawan and Atlee seek blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja ahead of 'Baby John's release

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated film Baby John, actor Varun Dhawan and director Atlee visited Lalbaughcha Raja to seek divine blessings.

Varun shared several photos from the visit on Instagram. In one image, he and Atlee are seen standing before the Lord Ganesha idol, with Varun in a respectful pose with folded hands. Another photo shows him happily posing with a modak. He captioned the post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you for blessing us every year Bappa (sic).”

Originally slated for a May 31 release, Baby John is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2024, for Christmas. The film's release was delayed to accommodate extensive visual effects and action sequences.

Varun also unveiled a new poster for the film, featuring him in a fierce pose surrounded by several men, signaling intense action. He wrote, “Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourself for Baby John releasing on December 25.”

The film marks the Hindi debut of Keerthy Suresh. The cast includes notable actors such as Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi. The music for Baby John is composed by S Thaman.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a collaborative effort between Jio Studios, Atlee, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Studios.