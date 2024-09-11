Amitabh Bachchan adapts to early routine: Reflects on ageing and future projects

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his daily routine and work schedule have recently undergone significant changes. The legendary actor now follows a regimen of rising and resting early, a shift he mentioned on his blog. He wrote, "My work and daily routine have shifted— now it's early rising and early resting. May this change be fruitful, with prayers for its success."

Bachchan also reflected on a Sanskrit verse by his late father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, which he had recited on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He reminisced about the verse and how it relates to early rising and daily rest.

The iconic actor noted that he has been focusing on his physical and vocal health, describing his time at the "workshop of the body" and the "work of the sound."

In a recent introspective moment, Bachchan expressed surprise at his changing appearance. "I was taken aback when I looked in the mirror; this face I see now was different a few years ago," he wrote.

He mused about the transient nature of fame and life, pondering what the future holds for him. "I await the call from the GOJ on another Sunday and wonder which face they will relate to—the one that has received so much love and attention despite its changes. I hear the cheers from below my window and find solace in hope."

Bachchan concluded with a reflection on the impermanence of life and attention: "Life fades and ends, and attention wanes and eventually ends as well— everything eventually comes to an end."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. His next project is Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which will mark his debut in Tamil cinema and feature him alongside superstar Rajinikanth.