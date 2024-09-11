Hina Khan updates fans on her mucositis battle: “Feeling much better”

Actress Hina Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans on her health, announcing that her condition with mucositis has significantly improved. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received during her treatment for Stage Three breast cancer.

Hina, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, posted a selfie wearing a yellow shirt and playfully showing off her pout. Along with the photo, she wrote: “This is for all of you... My mucositis is much better. I’ve read all your comments and suggestions. You’ve been such a great help. Sending you all lots of love.”

In another candid post, Hina shared a close-up shot of her face covered in sweat, humorously adding: “This is me every 10 minutes nowadays. My hotness comes in flashes these days. If you know, you know. #HotFlashes #NoFilter.”

Previously, Hina had revealed that she had completed her fifth round of chemotherapy.

The actress, best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has also appeared in shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14.

Her film credits include Hacked, Wishlist, and the short film Smartphone. Hina has also appeared in numerous popular music videos, including Bhasoodi, Raanjhana, Patthar Wargi, and the recent hit Halki Halki Si.

Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut alongside Gippy Grewal in Shinda Shinda No Papa and has an upcoming project, Country of Blind, in the works.