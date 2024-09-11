Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away by suicide

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, passed away on Wednesday by suicide. According to reports, police said that Anil jumped from the seventh floor of his building in Bandra. The Bandra Police and Crime Branch team are currently investigating the incident. No suicide note has been found so far. It is being reported that Anil had been battling illness for some time.

Malaika’s ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her residence shortly after the news of her father’s passing. Senior police officers are also present at the scene. Anil’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination as the investigation unfolds. Sources stated that Anil Arora previously worked in the merchant navy.

In 2022, Malaika spoke openly about her childhood, acknowledging both the happy memories and the challenges. In an interview, she described her parents’ divorce when she was just 11 years old, leaving her and her younger sister Amrita to be raised by their mother.

“I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy,” Malaika shared. “In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.”