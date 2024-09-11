Nithya Menen made up her surname!

Did you know that the surname Menen in Nithya Menen's name is a made-up one? The Thiruchitrambalam actress said that her family has settled in Bengaluru for three generations, and growing up she didn't have a surname. "That’s true. I made up my surname. I wanted a last name for myself. So, I referred to numerology and came up with the 'Menen' surname."

She added that because of the surname, people assume that she is a Malayali, and she is frequently asked if she's to be booked on a flight to Kochi instead of Bengaluru, assuming that's her hometown, and not the latter. She said that the identity crisis never struck her until people tried to put her in a box. Moreover, the actress said that growing up in a multilingual set-up, she was always comfortable with languages.

