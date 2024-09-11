Rashmika Mandanna begins filming for Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar'

Sikandar, directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss, marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to hit theaters during Eid 2025, a prime release date often reserved for Salman's blockbusters.

Despite a recent minor accident, Rashmika has been keeping busy with her upcoming projects. In addition to Sikandar, she will be reprising her popular role of Srivalli in the sequel to Pushpa, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

She is also set to appear in Kubera and Chhaava, the latter of which will see her portray the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

With Chhaava scheduled to release on December 6, 2025, Rashmika's fans will have the unique opportunity to see her in two major films clashing at the box office.