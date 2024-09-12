Genelia Deshmukh pens sweet birthday message for brother Nigel D’Souza

Actress Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram on Thursday to share a touching birthday tribute to her younger brother, Nigel D'Souza, affectionately calling him 'Nigu Pigu.' She shared a nostalgic childhood photo alongside a recent one, celebrating their bond.

With her 14 million Instagram followers, Genelia posted a collage featuring a throwback picture of the two as children and a present-day snap. In her caption, she wrote:

"From being the apple of my eye—My little Nigu Pigu—to a grown, responsible, intelligent, self-made man who now looks out for me. But through all these years, the one thing that hasn’t changed is that you’re still my Nigu Pigu, and I’ll always hold on to the pride of being your elder sister for life."

Expressing her love for her brother, she continued, "I love you, @nigeldsouza12. Keep dreaming, because I know you’ll make all your dreams come true—that’s your greatest strength, little one."