Genelia Deshmukh pens sweet birthday message for brother Nigel D’Souza

Actress Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram on Thursday to share a touching birthday tribute to her younger brother, Nigel D'Souza, affectionately calling him 'Nigu Pigu.' She shared a nostalgic childhood photo alongside a recent one, celebrating their bond.
With her 14 million Instagram followers, Genelia posted a collage featuring a throwback picture of the two as children and a present-day snap. In her caption, she wrote:
"From being the apple of my eye—My little Nigu Pigu—to a grown, responsible, intelligent, self-made man who now looks out for me. But through all these years, the one thing that hasn’t changed is that you’re still my Nigu Pigu, and I’ll always hold on to the pride of being your elder sister for life."
Expressing her love for her brother, she continued, "I love you, @nigeldsouza12. Keep dreaming, because I know you’ll make all your dreams come true—that’s your greatest strength, little one."
On a personal note, Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot in February 2012, following Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony. They share two children—Riaan and Rahyl.
Genelia and Riteish made their acting debuts together in the 2003 romantic film Tujhe Meri Kasam. She has since gone on to star in several Tamil films such as Boys, Sachein, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Uthamaputhiran, and Velayudham. She also appeared in Telugu hits like Satyam, Samba, Sye, Naa Alludu, Bommarillu, Sasirekha Parinayam, and Orange.
The 36-year-old actress has made a mark in Bollywood with films like Masti, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Chance Pe Dance, Mister Mummy and her recent release Trial Period.
Up next, she will star in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Aamir Khan, a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Genelia is also set to appear in the Telugu film Junior.